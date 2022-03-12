Jeff Hardy names his Mt. Rushmore of wrestling

During a recent Signed by Superstars virtual event (via Wrestling Inc), Jeff Hardy revealed his picks for a wrestling Mt. Rushmore, as well as his choice for his favorite feud. Here are highlights:

On his wrestling Mt. Rushmore: “Oh yeah. Shawn Michaels, Rey Mysterio, Ric Flair, Hulk Hogan.”

On his best matches: “Probably all TLC matches. Solo wise, myself versus The Undertaker for the World Title.”

On Umaga as his favorite feud: “Favorite feud of all time. Yep.”