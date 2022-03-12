Gail Kim on equal pay for female wrestlers: “I think it’s going in the right direction”

Gail Kim is happy with the progress that’s been made in terms of women’s wrestling over the last few years, and sees pay equity moving in the right direction as well. Kim was a guest on Busted Open Radio and talked about the progress that has been made in terms of equity between men’s and women’s wrestling. You can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the progress of women’s wrestling over the last five years:

“I’m really happy. I feel like it took a while, you know, from the time of – I can’t remember when I was begging, around 2005, maybe around there, 2006. Now I feel like – we just had four women’s matches on our pay-per-view this past week, and I feel like even WWE and AEW are stepping it up a little bit.”

On progress in women’s talent getting equal pay:

“I think it’s going in the right direction. The next thing is all equal pay. That’s, for me, you know, because that was something that for me personally that I kind of struggled with. I’ve talked to Bubba about it, who has tried to talk me off the ledge a couple of times and made me feel better about the situation, but those are things that I would like to see happen in the future. And that’s kind of a taboo subject anyway because we don’t talk amongst ourselves about money and pay too much, but I would like to see that.”