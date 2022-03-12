Fans and colleagues rally behind Big E following news of broken neck

Big E’s broken neck news seemingly united the usually-divided internet wrestling community as fans rallied behind the former WWE champion after he was dropped on his head last night on Smackdown.

Colleagues from both WWE and AEW also took to social media to wish E a speedy recovery.

Individuals such as Charlotte Flair, Killer Kross, Scarlett, Mick Foley, Adam Cole, Sasha Banks, Miro, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson, Wade Barrett, Excalibur, Kyle O’Reilly, Carmella, Mickie James, Shelton Benjamin, Kayla Braxton, Titus O’Neil, Amanda Huber, FTR, and countless of others all sent in their best wishes as Big E now faces a long road of recovery.

“Went to see E and he’s in good spirits. Hell of a guy and beyond proud to call him my brother,” added XaVier Woods, who is also injured.

Big E noted that he can move all his fingers which is great news considering he could have been easily paralyzed.