Dynamite at The Forum in Inglewood nearly sells out on first day of ticket sales

It was a very good day for AEW yesterday as their upcoming June 1 episode of Dynamite from The Forum in Inglewood, California, nearly sold out on the first day of tickets.

According to ticket tracking service WrestleTix, AEW moved over 12,000 tickets so far, an impressive number for that building which always had a hard time selling out for wrestling events. The arena will likely be set up to have in the range of 13,000 to 14,000 once production is figured out.

This will be the AEW debut on the West Coast and it was a highly-anticipated event for obvious reasons with AEW fans not disappointing.

The show will eventually sell out by the time June 1 comes around and it will be a very healthy gate for the company.