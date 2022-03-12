Dude Perfect to unveil the set of WrestleMania 38

Popular American group Dude Perfect, who are from Texas, will be unveiling the set of WrestleMania 38 inside the AT&T Stadium during Mania weekend.

The group, consisting of former Texas A&M University college roommates Tyler Toney, Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, and Cody Jones, have amassed over 57 million subscribers to their YouTube channel where they showcase their incredible trick shots and stunts. All their videos combined have over 14 billion views, making them one of the most subscribed and watched sports channel on the streaming website.

Usually WWE unveils the set of WrestleMania the day before the show, showcasing the bright lights and fireworks that will be part of the two-night spectacular.