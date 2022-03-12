Chelsea Green wrist injury update, will not require surgery

Mar 12, 2022 - by James Walsh

Chelsea Green suffered a wrist injury during her match at Impact Wrestling Sacrifice. F4WOnline.com has an update on the severity of Green’s injury.

According to Dave Meltzer’s report, Green suffered a fractured left radius in her forearm bone at Sacrifice. While Green will get her wrist put in a cast, she reportedly will not have to undergo surgery.

Green has suffered multiple wrist breaks in the past in her career. She previously suffered a broken wrist after her WWE SmackDown debut match. Green revealed it was the same wrist she hurt last weekend.

