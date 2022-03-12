Big E has two vertebrae fractured, but no surgery is required

Recording a video from his hospital bed, helped by a neck brace, Big E gave an update, a positive one, on his condition.

E revealed that his C1 and C6 vertebrae are fractured but they are not displaced and there’s no spinal cord damage. There’s also no ligament damage and at this point, no surgery is required.

The C1 vertebra controls the movement of the neck and supports the weight of the skull at the tip of the spine while the C6 controls wrist extensor muscles, biceps and and other muscles in the upper arm.

While surgery is not required at the moment, recovery time will be at least 12 weeks for the fracture to heal itself and requires rigid braces to keep everything steady.

“A pro tip, if you break your neck, do it in Birmingham, they’ve been great,” Big E joked in the video. “It meant a ton to me that so many of you have been so kind and reached out, stopped here to see me, text me. I feel I sound like a broken record but I’m very grateful and I’m gonna be alright.”