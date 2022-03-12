Adam Scherr wants to play Kratos in Amazon Prime’s God of War TV series

Per Deadline, Amazon Prime Video is currently in talks to adapt PlayStation’s iconic God of War video game franchise into a live-action television series. It appears former WWE Superstar Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) is campaigning for the role of series protagonist Kratos.

In a post on his Instagram, Scherr wrote, “So I hear there looking for a #Kratos for the new #GodOfWar series!!!!!!! Tag the people below and let them know!!!!”

The upcoming TV series is currently in the works with Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby (The Expanse) attached, along with Rafe Judkins (Wheel of Time). Sony Pictures TV and Amazon Studios are expected to co-produce the planned series.

The next installment in the game series, God of War: Ragnarok, is due out later this year for PlayStation 4 & PlayStation 5.