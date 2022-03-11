WWE to change WrestleMania women’s match?, Smackdown match changed for tonight

Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Carmella and Queen Zelina Vega has been announced for Night Two of WrestleMania 38, but that match is scheduled to be changed again.

The current plan calls for Carmella and Vega to defend their titles in a Fatal 4 Way, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The match started out as a standard tag team bout, but Morgan and Ripley were added this past Monday on RAW after defeating the champs in a non-title match.

The fourth team is scheduled to include Natalya, but officials had not decided on her partner as of the last word. It’s expected that she will end up teaming with Shotzi or Shayna Baszler, but that has not been confirmed. Sonya Deville may team with Natalya as a way to keep her feud with Naomi going, but that is just speculation at this point. Deville will likely have some sort of role at WrestleMania 38, and her program has been with Naomi.

On a related note, WWE has changed a match on tonight’s SmackDown.

WWE had previously announced Banks vs. Vega for tonight’s SmackDown, but now they have changed it to a non-title match with Banks and Naomi vs. Vega and Carmella. It looks like this could be where they do the angle to add Natalya and her partner to the match.

