WWE Smackdown preview for tonight

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live from the Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama as the Road to WrestleMania 38 continues.

WWE has announced two matches for tonight’s show. Big E and Kofi Kingston will face Sheamus and Ridge Holland in tag team action, while Sasha Banks will face WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Queen Zelina Vega.

It’s believed that new WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet will appear tonight for a follow-up on last week’s title win over Sami Zayn. Speaking of Zayn, he and Jackass star Johnny Knoxville have continued their WrestleMania 38 feud on Twitter this week, so it’s possible that we will see more from them on SmackDown tonight.

WWE is teasing a confrontation between Ronda Rousey and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, but nothing has been announced. Rousey is advertised by the WWE Events website, but not announced for any segment or match.

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is also advertised by the WWE Events website, but he has not been announced for any match or segment. Lesnar will be on the show to continue his WrestleMania 38 feud with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

