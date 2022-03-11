Matt Hardy extends his deal with AEW

Matt Hardy announced during one of his Twitch streams that he has signed an extension with All Elite Wrestling, keeping him there for the next couple of years.

Matt also expressed his appreciation because the company matched both his and his brother Jeff’s contracts, something he said was “very cool.”

Hardy did not exactly say how long the extension is for but whatever length it is, it will expire right with Jeff’s contract so both brothers will be both free on the same day if they decide to walk away.

Matt joined AEW in March 2020 and made his debut in an empty arena during the pandemic. He was heavily rumored to be unveiled as the leader of The Dark Order and all hints pointed to that but eventually that spot went to Brodie Lee.