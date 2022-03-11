Johnny Knoxville rents plane with banner displaying Sami Zayn’s number flying over LA

It looks like the feud between Sami Zayn and Johnny Knoxville went to another hilarious level.

The former Intercontinental champion posted some screenshots of sending text messages to Knoxville after he got ahold of his number. But the joke turned on Zayn as Knoxville rented a plane that carried a banner saying “Call Sami Zayn @ 407-574-1532” and flew it over Los Angeles.

Speaking to TMZ, Knoxville said, “So yesterday, Sami Zayn got my personal phone number and was texting and stalking me all day. So today, for my birthday, I am flying his phone number over Los Angeles. 407-574-1532. See ya at WrestleMania, Shnookums.”

Zayn posted screenshots of several missed calls from unknown numbers today and then had a text message saying they saw the number from a plane over LA!

Well, that’s…a different way of getting to your WrestleMania opponent to say the very least!