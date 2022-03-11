Impact viewership/rating for this week

Thursday’s taped post-Sacrifice edition of Impact Wrestling drew 94,000 viewers on AXS TV, according to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 28.24% from last week’s 131,000 viewers for the Sacrifice go-home episode.

Thursday’s Impact drew a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down 25% from last week’s 0.04 key demo rating. The 0.03 key demo rating represents 34,000 18-49 viewers, which is down 27.65% from the 47,000 18-49 viewers that last week’s 0.04 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

Thursday’s Impact did not rank on the Cable Top 150. Last week’s show ranked #141 in the key demo rating, and #135 in viewership.

Thursday’s Impact drew the lowest audience since December 30, which was the Best Of 2021 Part 2 episode. The key demo rating tied with other shows to be the third-lowest this year so far. Thursday’s Impact viewership was down 28.24% from last week, while Thursday’s key demo rating was down 25% from last week.

Impact viewership for Thursday was down 34.7% from the same week in 2021, while the key demo rating was down 25% from the episode that aired one year before.

The NBA game between the Nets and the 76ers on TNT topped the night on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.91 rating in the key 18-49 demographic, also drawing 2.493 million viewers. Hannity on FOX News topped the night on cable in viewership with 3.791 million viewers, also drawing a 0.36 key demo rating to rank #4.

Young Sheldon on CBS topped the night on network TV in viewership with 6.790 million viewers, also drawing a 0.62 key demo rating. Law & Order: SVU on NBC topped the night in the 18-49 key demographic for network TV with a 0.65 rating, also drawing 4.507 million viewers.

Thursday’s taped post-Sacrifice edition of Impact had the following matches and segments advertised ahead of time – Josh Alexander opening the show with an in-ring promo, The IInspiration, Mickie James and Chelsea Green vs. Knockouts World Champion Tasha Steelz, Savannah Evans, Knockouts World Tag Team Champions The Influence, The Bullet Club (Jay White, Chris Bey, The Good Brothers) addressing the Impact Zone, plus Crazzy Steve vs. Ace Austin vs. John Skyler to determine who gets one of two spots in the Rebellion Triple Threat with X Division Champion Trey Miguel. The main event ended up being Eddie Edwards vs. Rich Swann.

Below is our updated 2022 Impact Wrestling Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 104,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 13 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Hard To Kill episode)

January 20 Episode: 126,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 182,000 viewers with a 0.05 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 114,000 viewers with a 0.02 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 10 Episode: 117,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 109,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 111,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-No Surrender episode)

March 3 Episode: 131,000 viewers with a 0.04 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 94,000 viewers with a 0.03 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Sacrifice episode)

March 17 Episode:

2021 Viewership Average: 120,837 viewers per episode

2021 Key Demo Rating Average: 0.03 18-49 key demo rating per episode

2020 Average: 154,038 viewers per episode