Discovery approves merger with WarnerMedia, AEW’s television partner

AEW will soon be part of a new media conglomerate as Discovery today announced that their stockholders approved its merger with AT&T’s WarnerMedia to create Warner Bros. Discovery.

The acquisition will see WarnerMedia’s sports, entertainment, and news being merged with Discovery’s ever-expanding portfolio but it will take a few more weeks to iron out certain details, including how streaming services Discovery+ and HBO Max will be integrated together.

AEW, still without a streaming service, could be part of this new, massive entity. AEW’s video library recently got a boost after Tony Khan purchased Ring of Honor and its complete video library which Khan could integrate as well.

According to Deadline.com, the merged company will have nearly 200,000 hours of programming and bring together 100+ brands including HBO, Warner Bros., Discovery, DC, CNN, WB Games, Turner Sports, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Food Network, TNT, TBS, Turner Classic Movies, Wizarding World, Adult Swim, Eurosport, Magnolia, TLC, Animal Planet, ID and others.