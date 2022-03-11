DDP shares update on Buff Bagwell

Mar 11, 2022 - by James Walsh

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page announced that former WCW wrestler BuffMarcus “Buff” Bagwell would be moving in with him to help him out for his Change Or Die docuseries. DDP provided and update and photo of Bagwell earlier today via Twitter.

DDP wrote, “My man @Marcbuffbagwell is doing well! Time to #ChangeOrDie.” You can check out his tweet below.

