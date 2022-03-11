Dana Brooke says Natalya should go into the WWE Hall of Fame

Dana Brooke states that Natalya should go into the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame, in an interview with NBC 5 Chicago

“She’s a current WWE Superstar, but she’s been here for so, so long, it would have to be Natalya. You know, I know that she’s not retired, but she’s a legend. A living legend and who’s exactly who she is. She is the Guinness Book of World Records Champion right now and she has paved the way from where she started until where she is now. It doesn’t mean that she can’t in the future, but I feel as though the time is now, and you have to capitalize on that moment and that’s what we should do is capitalize on Natalya’s moment. From working with the previous WWE Superstars and working with the current WWE Superstars. It would be amazing for her to be inducted and the best is yet to come for her. I truly believe that.”

Quote credit: Wrestling Inc.