Big E posts video, confirms a broken neck
Big E just posted this video on his Twitter page announcing that he has suffered a broken neck and will be missing WrestleMania 38 this year. ‘I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about old me,’ states the WWE superstar reassuring fans.
He suffered the injury after landing awkwardly off a suplex he took from Ridge Holland outside the ring earlier on Smackdown.
— Ettore “Big E” Ewen (@WWEBigE) March 12, 2022
oh god noo…. Big E dropped on his head. Please be okay #Smackdown pic.twitter.com/QgIgdvGnlW
— Deke Stokes ︎ (@2Sweet444Life) March 12, 2022
Prayers up for Big E mane! 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/KsEwOxQJCc
— J.B. #SportsTalkJB (@young_ent_) March 12, 2022