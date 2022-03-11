Big E posts video, confirms a broken neck

Mar 11, 2022

Big E just posted this video on his Twitter page announcing that he has suffered a broken neck and will be missing WrestleMania 38 this year. ‘I’ll be good, don’t worry, go to sleep, don’t worry about old me,’ states the WWE superstar reassuring fans.

He suffered the injury after landing awkwardly off a suplex he took from Ridge Holland outside the ring earlier on Smackdown.

