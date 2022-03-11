Big E and Goldberg face off on Hot Ones: Truth or Dab

Former WWE champion Big E and former Universal champion Goldberg are featured in this week’s episode of Truth or Dab on the popular Hot Ones show on YouTube.

Host Sean Evans asks both Big E and Goldberg some questions and if they decide not to answer, they have to eat a very spicy chicken wing. The two also eventually try to cut a promo on each other while eating crazy hot wings standing face to face.

Several WWE Superstars have appeared on Hot Ones before, including Stone Cold Steve Austin and Sasha Banks.