AEW Rampage and NXT Level Up previews for tonight

– Tonight’s AEW Rampage episode on TNT was taped earlier this week from the Hertz Arena in Estero, Florida after AEW Dynamite went off the air. You can click here for full spoilers.

AEW has announced four matches for tonight’s show, headlined by the in-ring debut of Swerve Strickland, who will go up against Tony Nese.

The Hardy Boys will also appear on tonight’s Rampage, along with members of Team Taz, Thunder Rosa, and others.

AEW has announced the following matches for tonight’s Rampage:

* Darby Allin vs. Marq Quen

* Jamie Hayter vs. Mercedes Martinez

* Keith Lee vs. QT Marshall

* Swerve Strickland vs. Tony Nese

– Tonight’s WWE NXT Level Up was taped earlier this week at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. You can find full spoilers at this link. This is the fourth Level Up episode to air on Peacock and the WWE Network.

NXT Level Up will feature the in-ring debut of Brooklyn Barlow tonight. She will go up against Ivy Nile. WWE noted that this is a highly-anticipated debut. Real name Brooke Vawter, Brooklyn was signed at the WWE SummerSlam tryouts in Las Vegas last year. She is the third woman to debut on TV from those tryouts, following the debuts of Nikkita Lyons and Tatum Paxley. Brooklyn has been featured in several recent NXT 2.0 segments as an extra, but not named. She is a former Strongman competition competitor, and a three-time NQ NPC Bikini competition competitor.

Below is the full line-up for tonight’s NXT Level Up episode:

* Ivy Nile vs. Brooklyn Barlow

* Trick Williams vs. Guru Raaj

* Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs vs. Grizzled Young Veterans