3/11/22 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Ricky Starks, Taz are on commentary from Estero, Florida.

—

Match #1 – Singles Match: Darby Allin (w/Sting) vs. Marq Quen (w/Isiah Kassidy)

Quen gains control of Allin in the ring and beats him down in the corner. Quen stomps on Allin and delivers a back elbow. Quen applies an abdominal stretch and uses the ropes for leverage, but the referee catches him and Allin counters with a hip toss. Quen goes to the apron and goes for a suplex, but Allin counters out and sends Quen to the floor. Allin goes after Quen, but Quen trips him on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin is in control and delivers a superplex from the top. Allin goes for the cover, but Quen kicks out. Allin applies an arm-bar and transitions into a front face-lock. Queen shoves him off and takes Allin down. Quen connects with a back flip knee drop and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Quen delivers another knee strike and drops Allin with a flat-liner. Quen goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out again. Quen picks Allin up, but Allin counters with a Scorpion Deathdrop. Allin goes up top, but Kasisdy gets on the apron. Sting pulls Kassidy down and slams him into the timekeeper’s table. Quen knocks Allin to the floor after the distraction and goes up top himself. Quen hits a 450 splash from the top onto Allin on the floor. Quen gets Allin back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out. Quen goes up top for a Shooting Star Press, but Allin dodges it and locks in an arm-bar, and Quen taps out.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Andrade El Idolo, Jose the Assistant, The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny come to ringside as Sting and Allin are in the ring. The Hardy Boyz’ music hits, and they come to the stage and come to the aid of Sting and Allin, as the AFO leave through the crowd.

—

Dan Lambert cuts a promo, with Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky. Lambert says we’ve seen the Wardlow story play out before, but Sky will right the wrong next week and Wardlow will go down as a footnote in the longest win streak in AEW history. Page says Sky is defending both the title and his winning streak next week, and Sky says he is the face of TNT and to get used to it.

—

The House of Black cut a promo. Malakai Black says the Last Rites have been given, and the Next Rites are coming. He says they will turn eyes black again, and Brody King says violence is like an addiction. Buddy Matthews says they know dark, dark secrets.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Jamie Hayter (w/Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. and Rebel) vs. Mercedes Martinez

Neither woman gains an early advantage and they lock up into the ropes. Hayter backs Martinez into the ropes, but Martinez turns it around and delivers chops and forearm shots. Hayter comes back with a boot to the face and goes for a shoulder tackle, but Martinez doesn’t fall. Martinez delivers a shot and drops Hayter with a clothesline. Martinez delivers elbow strikes. Hayter comes back and drops Martinez in the corner, and then chokes her with her boot as the show heads to a commercial.