Regal issues apology due to “time issues” with his AEW Dynamite promo

William Regal cut his first AEW promo during last night’s edition of Dynamite. Regal issued the following statement on Twitter regarding his segment…

“This is a Professional note from me as I have no other form of SM and would rather my new colleagues see this as I don’t like gossip. I’m am very sorry to everyone effected by my time issues last night. I apologized to everyone personally effected. I should be showing people by example and being a Pro and hitting my times.”

In the promo, Regal talked with Tony Schiavone about his past. Regal also discussed the Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley tag team. You can check out highlights from the promo below…