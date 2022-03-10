Paige VanZant signs with All Elite Wrestling

Paige VanZant, the former UFC star who was once a target of WWE, has signed a deal with AEW.

VanZant made her presence felt in the closing moments of Dynamite and attacked Tay Conti who came to the aide of her boyfriend Sammy Guevara. The distraction caused Guevara to lose focus on the match, allowing his opponent Scorpio Sky to hit the TKO for the pin and become the new TNT champion.

Following the match, VanZant signed the deal in the ring to close the show. In storyline reasons, VanZant agreed to sign a contract in return of Sky getting a TNT title shot.

The 27-year-old had a UFC record of 5-4 and currently fights for Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship where she lost both her fights so far.

Tony Khan tweeted the usual “All Elite” graphic after the show, officially welcoming her to the promotion.