In a post on Twitter, Matt Hardy spoke about the real emotion of having his brother Jeff debut in AEW, which happened last night.

The emotion is real. We need each other more than people understand. #AEWDynamite https://t.co/P2Fy6S5iww pic.twitter.com/UWQXCEXtwW — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) March 10, 2022