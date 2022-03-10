Initial PPV buy numbers for AEW’s Revolution PPV

Sunday’s AEW Revolution PPV offering was highly praised among fans and media for match quality and storytelling. It was also a success on pay-per-view, with the initial PPV numbers coming in.

Dave Meltzer noted that the show did between 146,000-170,000 PPV buys. This is an estimate after getting the streaming numbers from Bleacher Report and FITE in addition to some buys from traditional cable providers.

Last year’s Revolution did 135,000 buys, according to WrestleNomics. Last September’s All Out was the biggest PPV event in AEW history with 205,000 buys.