Full details on WWE Evil

The WWE Evil documentary series for Peacock is scheduled to premiere on Thursday, March 24.

As we’ve noted, Peacock and John Cena announced the WWE Evil series last May, and filming was still going on through September. Cena is narrating the series, and serving as an Executive Producer. It was noted then that the show will be “an entertaining psychological expose into the minds of the most diabolical antagonists in WWE history, and their impact on mainstream culture.”

In an update, WWE released a new trailer for WWE Evil today, seen below. The trailer includes footage of The Miz, WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton, Sasha Banks and Paul Heyman.

WWE also issued an announcement on the series today, noting that Evil will be an 8-part series. Each episode will run for one hour. This is the latest expansion of WWE programming on Peacock, and the first-ever original from WWE Studios. The press release indicated that all 8 episodes will be released at once. The 8 episodes will focus on the names mentioned above (Miz, Banks, Orton, Reigns), plus WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan, the Brothers of Destruction, WWE Chief Branding Officer Stephanie McMahon, and WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. The full episode guide can be seen below.

“As Peacock continues to expand its WWE programming, we are thrilled to bring the new original series ‘WWE Evil’ to platform, working with the one and only John Cena,” said Benny Reuven, Vice President of Entertainment Unscripted Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “There is no one better to take viewers into the minds of WWE’s fiercest villains than Cena himself. We can’t wait for WWE fans to devour this series.”

Besides the names seen in the trailer, other stars interviewed for the series include 2022 WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, Batista, WWE Hall of Famer The Godfather, and Bayley, among others.

WWE noted in their announcement, “Each one-hour episode of this psychological exposé, dives deep into a single infamous heel, unveiling rare behind-the-scenes details from some of the biggest names in the industry. These ‘evildoers’ undeniably shaped pop culture through the decades, making a tremendous nostalgic impact that bled into mainstream culture today. … WWE EVIL exposes new details from the characters who defined a generation of WWE including each villain’s history, their key rivalries and career defining moments.”

WWE also noted on Cena, “WWE EVIL was created by executive producer John Cena. As the narrator of the series, Cena gets to re-engage his bad side, as well as celebrate other Superstars who became pop culture icons like himself.”

Cena is listed as the creator, executive producer and narrator, while Micah Brown is the showrunner, director and executive producer. Bunim Murray Productions co-produced the show with WWE Studios.

Below is the full episode guide for WWE Evil, along with the trailer and full synopsis:

* EPISODE 1 – “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan: Hulk Hogan goes “Hollywood”, betraying his fans and beliefs to become the personification of evil.

* EPISODE 2 – The Miz: From reality star to Superstar; Mike Mizanin took fame to new heights with his villainous alter-ego, The Miz.

* EPISODE 3 – Sasha Banks: There’s a villain inside all of us. Sasha Banks unleashes hers to become “The Boss”.

* EPISODE 4 – Brothers of Destruction: Brothers and sworn enemies The Undertaker and Kane align to become the ultimate evil duo in WWE.

* EPISODE 5 – Randy Orton: Randy Orton’s “evil” evolution into the “Legend Killer” unleashes the true demons lurking within.

* EPISODE 6 – Stephanie McMahon: Stephanie McMahon steps out of her father’s shadow to forge a legacy of power and corruption in WWE.

* EPISODE 7 – Ric Flair: Witness how the “Dirtiest Player in the Game” Ric Flair became one of WWE’s greatest villains.

* EPISODE 8 – Roman Reigns: From hated good guy to beloved bad guy; Roman Reigns finds new life by embracing his dark side.

“The battle between good and evil is as old as time itself. But the line between the two is often blurred…and sometimes, what side you stand for is simply a matter of perspective. This fascinating subject matter is the focus of WWE EVIL, an entertaining psychological exposé into the minds of the most diabolical villains in WWE history. Journey into the deepest and darkest recesses of these WWE Superstars’ psyches, uncovering dastardly secrets and exploring the real-life motivations for their turn to the dark side. Examine the ultimate rogues in WWE; from the ‘Nature Boy’ Ric Flair, The Miz, and ‘Legit Boss’ Sasha Banks, to the ‘Billionaire Princess’ Stephanie McMahon, ‘The Viper’ Randy Orton and ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan, to the ‘Brothers of Destruction’ and the ‘Head of the Table’ himself, Roman Reigns! Discover why there is no light without darkness, and why there can be no hero…without a true villain.”