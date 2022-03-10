FTR fires Tully Blanchard, hints at Bret Hart becoming their manager

During last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) fired their manager Tully Blanchard. Harwood then went on Twitter and seemingly teased the idea of Bret Hart becoming the team’s new manager. Dax wrote the following…

“Bret, what are you up to?”

Bret appeared at the 2019 Double Or Nothing PPV to unveil the AEW World Championship but hasn’t done anything with AEW since that event.

While speaking to media after the 2022 Revolution PPV, CM Punk gave praise to Bret…

“I love Bret Hart and Bret Hart’s career was cut short and it’s a Goddamn tragedy because there’s people that go over to Saudi Arabia and get paid millions of dollars and that should have been Bret. I just feel super fortunate, grateful, and appreciative that I got a second chance. I’d give it up in a heartbeat to give it to Bret but I’m gonna enjoy it and I just love that motherf*cker so much you know. He’s the greatest and he was right. Bret Hart is always right.” (quote courtesy of WrestleTalk.com)

Two tournaments (men’s and women’s) honoring Bret’s brother Owen are scheduled to being in May.