World Championship and more announced for AEW Dynamite

The AEW World Title will be defended on tonight’s post-Revolution edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter to announce that “Hangman” Adam Page will defend the World Title against Dante Martin on tonight’s show, just days after retaining over Adam Cole in the main event of Revolution. Martin is receiving the title shot due to his 7-1 singles record, which has him ranked #2.

“Following his amazing win in the main event of Revolution, fighting @AEW World Champion Hangman @theAdamPage will defend the title vs. #2 ranked @lucha_angel1 #DanteMartin (7-1 singles record) on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT LIVE on @TBSNetwork TONIGHT! See you tonight on TBS!,” Khan wrote.

We noted earlier how Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley are scheduled to team up on Dynamite for the first time ever tonight, with William Regal in their corner. Khan has since announced that their opponents will be JD Drake and Anthony Henry of The WorkHorsemen.

“Bonded by spilled blood + the legendary @RealKingRegal, @BryanDanielson and @JonMoxley will make their #AEW tag team debut with Regal in their corner vs. decorated tag team #TheWorkHorsemen (@RealJDDrake + @Antnyhenry) on #AEWDynamite @ 8pm ET/7pm CT on @tbsnetwork Live TONIGHT!,” Khan wrote.

Stay tuned for live coverage of tonight’s AEW Dynamite from the Hertz Arena in Estero, FL. Below is the updated line-up, along with Khan’s full tweets:

* Fallout from Revolution

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Thunder Rosa to determine a new #1 contender to AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker

* Chris Jericho will address Eddie Kingston

* TNT Champion Sammy Guevara defends against Scorpio Sky

* Andrade El Idolo has called for an emergency meeting of the AHFO Board of Directors

* JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley with William Regal in their corner

* AEW World Champion “Hangman” Adam Page defends against Dante Martin

