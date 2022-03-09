Video: Jeff Hardy debuts in AEW

In the ring with The AHFO. Matt Hardy is annoyed Andrade is trying to fire him from the AHFO. Matt apologizes for how he’s treated everyone in the AHFO. Andrade wants to take a vote on if Matt stays. Matt says Private Party will obviously be behind him. Andrade votes no, Matt is stay, Jose is go, Private Party say stay, but change to no. Andrade says Matt needs to watch his back. Andrade attacks Matt and the rest of The AHFO beat down Matt in a 6 on 1.

Darby Allins music hits and out come Darby and Sting and they take their time getting to the ring. But its still 3 on 6. “Loaded” hits and out comes Jeff Hardy who helps take out The AFO. Matt hits a Twist of Fate and Jeff hits a Swanton Bomb. Matt celebrates with Matt and Darby Allin stares down Jeff.