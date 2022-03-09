Tony Khan on Chavo: “I definitely owe him a phone call”

Tony Khan explained why Chavo Guerrero Jr. was removed from the AEW roster:

“I definitely owe him a phone call, but I was a little surprised to hear that. I do like him a lot, Chavo could walk in here right now and I would be very pleasant with him. But when I saw that, it was kind of like a busy week as we have a show every day. I don’t want to say how much he got paid to be the stunt coordinator for Young Rock, but he got paid a huge amount of money. He asked if he could take time off and leave, and I said, he was not under contract. He was on a weekly deal. I said, ‘I would love to have you back, and I do like you a lot, and you did a great thing.’ We will make our plans going forward without him here. We went on and we’ve done a lot of great stuff, and I really liked him, he did great stuff.”

source: AEW’s Media Scrum via Wrestling Inc.