Sasha Banks and Xavier Woods nominated for Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards

WWE Superstars Sasha Banks and Xavier Woods (as Austin Creed) have been nominated for this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards.

Former Raw and Smackdown Women’s champion Sasha Banks got nominated for Favorite Female Sports Star and fellow former Raw and Smackdown Tag Team champion Xavier Woods was nominated for Favorite Male Social Media Creator.

Both of them have some very tough competition in their categories, with Banks going up against Chloe Kim, Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka, Simone Biles, and Candace Parker while Woods has MrBeast, Spencer X, Ninja, Unspeakable, and Ryan’s World in his category.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena also received nominations in the Favorite Movie Actor category.

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards will be airing live on Saturday April 9 at 7:30PM ET on Nickelodeon and will be hosted by Miranda Cosgrove and another former WWE personality and NFL player Rob Gronkowski.

You can vote now at https://www.nick.com/kids-choice-awards/.