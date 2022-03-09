NXT Stand & Deliver pre-sale for WrestleMania weekend now on

The pre-sale for NXT Stand & Deliver went live today and fans wishing to purchase tickets for the event on WrestleMania Saturday can do so now by inputting the code TRAVEL on Ticketmaster.com.

Prices are very “friendly” for this event, with awesome views starting from $21 and going up to $656 for ringside seats. As it’s often the case, anyone purchasing aisle seating will need to purchase two tickets next to each other as Ticketmaster will not allow you to check out with just one aisle seat.

The American Airlines Center will not be used fully for this event and expectations are in the region of a few thousand fans. The pre-sale shows seats available in a “J” shape with one row open and one row not. Only the 100 level and floor seating is opened and it looks like the rest of the arena from 200 level up with taped off.

This will be the first NXT event filmed outside of Orlando since the NXT Takeover: Portland in February 2020.

NXT Stand & Deliver will start at Noon CT exclusively on the WWE Network.