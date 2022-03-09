Notes on Miro and Eddie Edwards

– Eddie Edwards is staying with IMPACT Wrestling. IMPACT officials confirmed that the former IMPACT has re-signed with the company. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

– AEW has re-signed Miro to a four-year extension. This deal will keep him with the company until at least the start of 2026, reports Fightful.

