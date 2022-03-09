News on Ric Flair, Pete Rose, Shane Strickland, and Melina

– PWInsider reports that newly signed AEW star Swerve Strickland, aka former WWE Superstar Isaiah “Swerve” Scott of Hit Row, filed trademarks on March 1 for his ring names “Swerve Strickland” and “Swerve. He filed the trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for Goods & Services, and the description reads as follows:



“Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by professional wrestlers and entertainers rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the Internet or commercial online service; celebrity personal appearance services; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing information in the fields of sports, entertainment and related topics via an online community portal; Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment; Fan club services, organizing and staging events with fan club members, promoting the interest and participation of fan club members, and providing an online community forum for fan club members; Providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; Online journals, namely, blogs, in the fields of sports entertainment; shirts; hats; pants; jerseys; bandannas; shorts; socks; sweatshirts; backpacks; hoodies; jackets; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, boots, slippers; Toys, namely, action figures, accessories therefor; toy wrestling rings; playing cards; puzzles; board games; hand-held units for playing electronic game other than those adopted for use with an electronic display screen or monitor; stuffed toys; plush toys; lunch boxes; lunch bags; toy belts; knee and elbow pads for athletic use; toy foam hands; costume masks; novelty face masks; Photographs; posters; pictures; printed concert programs; printed backstage passes; collectible championship belts; Series of musical sound recordings and video recordings; Downloadable musical sound recordings featuring music, and downloadable ring tones for wireless telephones via a global computer network; Entertainment services, namely, live performances by a musical artist; Beverage ware, namely, cups, drinking glasses, mugs; Downloadable mobile applications for the streaming of audio and video content; downloadable ring tones, graphics and music via a global computer network and wireless devices; decorative refrigerator magnets; prerecorded CDs; DVD’s, digital video, television broadcast, streaming platforms and other yet to be known technologies containing trademark owner performing as a professional wrestler or a music recording artist or performing artist; Video games; gym bags; computer games; sunglasses; sunglass cases; bottle openers; drink coasters; stickers; trading cards; calendars; arcade games; card games.”

