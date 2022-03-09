Mysterio comments on being on the cover of WWE 2K22, AEW tickets on sale Friday
– Rey Mysterio comments via Complex.com: “So WWE first approached me in regards to doing some promotional work for the game. And I guess I didn’t understand it right off the bat? But I swear they didn’t tell me that I was going to be on the cover of the game, or that it was going to be based around me. But slowly, as I was shooting and doing promotions, the bomb just hit, and they were like, ‘You know, this is based on you. You are the cover of the game this year.’ I was like, ‘Oh no way. Damn, that’s cool. That’s dope.’ I’ve been a part of covers with other Superstars, but I’ve never been the face of a video game. So, you know, it’s an honor, a complete honor. And it’s a blessing to be in this industry for almost 32 years and have a showcase around me.”
Witness @reymysterio channel the entrances of @EdgeRatedR, @DaveBautista & Eddie Guerrero in this exclusive #WWE2K22 footage on @WWETheBump!@WWEgames pic.twitter.com/Gr80EdTViP
— WWE (@WWE) March 9, 2022
– Five AEW events are ON SALE this Friday, March 11!
05/04 – Baltimore, MD
05/18 – Houston, TX
06/01 – Los Angeles,
06/03 – Ontario, CA
06/29 – Detroit, MI
For tix: AEWTIX.COM
#AEW returns to Houston's @FertittaCenter on Wed, May 18th, the #OwenHart Men's+Women's Tourney matches continue on the Road to #AEWDoN for a LIVE #AEWDynamite + Rampage debut! Tickets start at $29 (+fees) & go on-sale Fri, Mar 11 at 10am CT / 11am ET
🎟️- https://t.co/FIJvZ71BmT pic.twitter.com/l2EYveYSfy
— AEW LIVE EVENTS (@AEWLive) March 1, 2022