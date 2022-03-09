John Cena comments on Austin/Owens

John Cena took to Twitter this week and reacted to WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin’s response to Kevin Owens’ WrestleMania 38 invite.

As noted, Austin accepted Owens’ challenge on Tuesday and now WrestleMania 38 Night One will feature Austin on a special episode of The KO Show. Austin said we can call it The KO Show, a match, a fight or a brawl, but he plans on opening one final can of whoop-ass on Owens.

In an update, Cena tweeted a response to Austin’s promo and expressed his excitement for Stone Cold’s return to The Grandest Stage of Them All.

“Never in the history of #StoneColdFriday did I think I’d see this!! Excited for @SteveAustinBSR, excited 4 the @WWE Universe and I’m excited for #WrestleMania!!!!,” Cena wrote.

It’s been reported that WWE wanted Austin to work a match, but in the end the two sides agreed on the segment with Owens instead.

