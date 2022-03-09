Jericho turns on Inner Circle, forms new faction

Tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite opened with Chris Jericho calling Eddie Kingston to the ring to show Kingston respect for beating him at the Revolution PPV. After the two shook hands, 2point0 and Daniel Garcia ran down for an attack. Santana and Ortiz made the save but then Jericho turned against his Inner Circle teammates. Jake Hager ran down and showed his alliance to Jericho. Jericho then hit Kingston in the head with a baseball bat and Kingston was powerbombed off the apron through a table.

Jericho referred to his new group as the “Jericho Appreciation Society.”