Jeff Hardy officially a free agent

Jeff Hardy is officially a free agent as of today, March 9, and can legally negotiate, sign, or appear with any other wrestling promotion.

Hardy was dismissed from WWE on December 9, a few days after he was sent home from the WWE tour after he walked out midway through his six-man tag team match where he teamed up with Xavier Woods and Drew McIntyre to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Hardy made the hot tag during the match and exited the arena through the crowd and never came back. Jeff was said to be “sluggish” during the match.

Due to his past problems, Hardy underwent a few drug tests but WWE fired him before the results came back, which were negative. His brother Matt said at the time that WWE might have jumped the gun in getting rid of Jeff.

A month before, Hardy was a guest on the Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions series and spoke freely about his drug and alcohol addiction and said he disappointed Vince McMahon far too many times, but was grateful for the latest opportunity, saying he was told there there would be no more chances if he messed up again.

WWE eventually reached out to Jeff Hardy via John Laurinaitis to offer him a spot in the 2022 WWE Hall of Fame, an offer which Hardy refused.

Several industry insiders are reporting that Hardy is expected backstage at Dynamite tonight and could be making his debut with AEW on the post-Revolution show.