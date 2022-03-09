Dominik Mysterio on possibly wearing a mask, feuding with his dad

Dominik Mysterio says he’s still interested in inheriting the mask used by his father, Rey Mysterio.

Dominik recently spoke with Alistair McGeorge of Metro UK and said the mask is part of being a Mysterio.

“I mean, I just think that being a Mysterio has – that mask is part of our lineage. It’s what makes us, us,” Dominik said. “At the end of the day, my uncle wore that mask because he wanted to be the King of Mystery, he didn’t want anyone to know what his face looked like. He always wanted to have different colors on his mask, just vibrant colors.”

Dominik made his in-ring debut at SummerSlam 2020 and has worked without a mask since then, but he doesn’t think it’s too late to start wearing the mask in the future.

“Everything with me happened so fast that I was just throw in there, swimming with the sharks,” Dominik admitted. “But I think if the opportunity ever presented itself, man, if we did it correctly? Why not rock a mask!”

A Rey vs. Dominik feud was rumored at one point, but Dominik now says he doesn’t think a singles match or feud with his father will happen.

“At this point, I don’t think so. We’ve been through so much together,” Dominik said. “I benefit more from him being by my side helping me. He’s literally telling me what to do if I’m lost. He’ll see my deer in the headlights look and he’ll just yell, ‘Dom! Set him up! Set him up!’ So I know it’s time to set him up! He’s just so helpful.”

A match between Rey and Dominik would include undeniable chemistry, and the two clearly enjoy working together, so why wouldn’t they want to try it on camera for something special? Dominik had a simple answer to that question.

“If you’re painting a painting and Van Gogh or Da Vinci is right there guiding you through this painting… He’s one of the best to ever to do it, to guide me through what needs to be done – why would I wanna ruin that?,” he said.

The Mysterios will face Logan Paul and The Miz in tag team action during Night One of WrestleMania 38, or WrestleMania Saturday.

