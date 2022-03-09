A-Kid vignette for move to NXT 2.0

WWE NXT UK Superstar A-Kid is headed to NXT 2.0.

Tuesday’s NXT Roadblock special featured a “coming soon” vignette to hype A-Kid’s arrival on the main NXT brand. He will debut next Tuesday night.

The 24 year old A-Kid talked about his career and what he’s done in NXT UK, and then declared that he’s coming to NXT 2.0. He also said he’s excited to face the best wrestlers in NXT 2.0, and show the world what he’s all about.

A-Kid is from Madrid, Spain, and was signed by WWE in mid-2019. He became the inaugural NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion in November 2020 by defeating current NXT UK Tag Team Champion Trent Seven in the tournament finals. A-Kid held the title for 174 days before dropping it to current NXT UK Tag Team Champion Tyler Bate on the May 20, 2021 episode.

A-Kid has wrestled two NXT UK TV matches in 2022. He lost to NXT UK Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar on the January 20 episode, and then defeated Saxon Huxley on the February 10 show. He had much-talked-about bouts with then-NXT UK Champion Gunther on the January 14, 2021 NXT UK episode, and then with current NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov on the October 6, 2021 show.

There’s no word yet on if this is a permanent move to the United States for A-Kid, but we will keep you updated. You can see A-Kid’s full promo from NXT Roadblock below: