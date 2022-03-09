3/9/22 AEW Dynamite Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Jim Ross, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Estero, Florida.

—

Chris Jericho makes his way to the ring. Jericho says he loved Revolution, even though he tapped out to Eddie Kingston. He says he has to thank Kingston before that, because Kingston brought out something in him that he wasn’t sure existed anymore. He says he went back on his word when he refused to shake Kingston’s hand after the match. He says he wants to apologize to Kingston face-to-face, and asks him to come to the ring so he can shake his hand. Kingston comes to the ring and says he didn’t want to show up because Jericho was right, he was scared. He shuts down some “What?” chants from a few guys in the crowd, and then says four people came up to him and says his article in the Player’s Tribune saved their lives and changed his mind. He says he cried in his hotel room and wanted to make those people proud. Kingston says he hopes he did those people proud, and says the handshake wasn’t for him, but it was for Jericho. Kingston asks what is missing in Jericho that caused him to refuse the handshake. Kingston says he respected the old Jericho, the one from Japan who had matches with Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko, and says Jericho proved that he is still number one. Kingston says Jericho has to answer the question of what is missing himself, and Jericho says Kingston is absolutely right. Jericho says he respects Kingston and thanks him for giving him a great match, and he would be honored if Kingston would shake his hand. Kingston accepts the handshake and bows to Jericho, but they are interrupted by 2point0 and Daniel Garcia. They attack Jericho and Kingston and beat them down, but Santana and Ortiz rush the ring and make the save. Ortiz gives Jericho a bat, but Jericho lays out Santana and Ortiz with it. 2point0 gets back in the ring and joins Jericho in the beat down. Jake Hager rushes the ring and gets in Jericho’s face, but then joins in on the attack. 2point0 lay Ortiz out with a DDT, and then Garcia locks Santana in a Sharpshooter. 2point0 grab the timekeeper’s table, and then Hager powerbombs Kingston through it. Jericho says this is the Jericho Appreciation Society, and what they just did is Entertainment.

–

We take a look back at the Dog Collar Match between CM Punk and MJF from this past Sunday’s Revolution.

—

Match #1 – AEW World Championship Match: Adam Page (c) vs. Dante Martin

They shake hands, and then lock up. Page applies a wrist-lock, but Martin gets free. They run the ropes and Page drops Martin with a shoulder tackle. Martin comes back with a dropkick, but Page drops him with another shoulder tackle. Martin comes back with another dropkick, and then chops him in the corner. Page asks for more chops, and then Martin delivers and takes him down with a cross-body. Page hangs onto Martin and tosses him to the outside with a fall-away slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Martin delivers an enzuigiri and follows with a missile dropkick. Martin goes for the cover, but Page kicks out. Martin delivers forearm shots and kicks Page in the head. Page goes to the floor, and Martin drops him with a moonsault. Martin tosses Page back into the ring and comes off the top, but Page counters with a power bomb. Page goes for the cover, but Martin kicks out. Page goes to the apron, but Martin charges at him and they go to the floor. Martin delivers an enzuigiri and goes back into the ring. Martin goes for a dive, but Page shoves him back and then hits the Buckshot Lariat for the pin fall.

Winner and still AEW World Champion: Adam Page

-After the match, Tony Schiavone interviews Page. Martin has left the ring, but Page calls him back. Page says Martin made the most of his opportunity as a singles competitor and made it all the way to an AEW World Championship Match. Page says he knows Darius is back and they will be going after the tag titles, and says Martin is one of the hardest hitting guys in the locker room and says he would be honored to do it again. They shake hands, but Adam Cole interrupts. Cole says they went to war on Sunday, and Page got a fluke win on him. Cole says anybody can get lucky once, and when they meet again Page won’t get lucky again. Cole says he wants a six-man match, and Page can pick anyone he wants. Cole says he has two guys who are his friends, and not Page’s, and he is going to make Page’s life a living hell. Cole says Page’s days as champion are numbered, and he will not stop until he is the AEW World Champion.

—