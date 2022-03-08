UFC star Colby Covington says he’d love to transition to WWE

Speaking to Sports Illustrated, former UFC Welterweight champion Colby Covington said that he wants to move to WWE once his UFC career is over.

Fresh off a victory over Jorge Masvidal last weekend which improved his record to 17-3, Covington said he loves being a UFC fighter and was put on this earth to fight. But once that phase of his career is over and done with, he’d love to cross over to the WWE.

“After my career with the UFC is done, WWE is something I’d love to dabble in,” he told Justin Barrasso.

Covington also praised Ronda Rousey, saying she has impressed him in WWE and is banking on her to be the best wrestler in the years to come.

“Her promo game has come on strong. She’s just a true entertainer. She knows how to put on a show for a crowd. She is the baddest woman in combat sports,” he said. “Look at her track record — she’s a trendsetter. The things she did in the UFC are unheard of. I’m a big fan of Ronda Rousey and I love the way she competes. I think she’s going to be the best WWE wrestler for a long time to come.”

The 34-year-old from California made a few appearances for Impact Wrestling in 2017 along with other American Top Team members.