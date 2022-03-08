Sid going into the WWE HOF?

“The Master and Ruler of The World” is reportedly headed into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian reports that former WWE Champion “Sycho” Sid Vicious is expected to be inducted into the 2022 Class during WrestleMania 38 Weekend in Dallas.

There is no word on who would induct Sid, but we will keep you updated.

The Steiner Brothers and Queen Sharmell are also rumored for 2022 WWE Hall of Fame inductions, but nothing has been confirmed.

As noted at this link, there may be a format change this year with some of the inductees being inducted digitally.

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air live on Peacock and the WWE Network, from 10:30pm until midnight EST. The show will air right after the WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown goes off the air, from the same venue, which is the American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX. The only names announced for the 2022 Class as of this writing are The Undertaker and Vader.

Stay tuned for more on the WWE Hall of Fame.