Rescheduled fourth Jericho cruise announced for February 2023

Chris Jericho today announced the rescheduled fourth Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise which will sail from Miami to the Bahamas between February 2 and February 6, 2023.

Guests announced include Mark Henry, Mickie James, The Good Brothers, Brad Williams, Matt Cardona, Nick Aldis, Moose, Jim Duggan, Brutus Beefcake, IRS, Dan Lambert, Jonathan Gresham, Jordynne Grace, Swoggle, Brian Myers, Rocky Romero, Yuya Emura, Ariane Andrew, Boogeyman, ODB, and World Famous CB.

Musical guests include Fozzy, Quiet Riot, Royal Bliss, Raven, Quarantine, Press, and others.

Events set for the cruise include four days of wrestling matches, autograph and photo sessions, concerts, Talk is Jericho live podcasts, and activities with talent.

The cruise will be served by the Norwegian Pearl and prices start from $899 for an interior room per person for two guests. A pre-sale is now on at ChrisJerichoCruise.com.