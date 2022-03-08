NXT Roadblock preview for tonight

The special WWE NXT Roadblock episode will air live tonight on the USA Network as the road to Stand & Deliver continues.

Tonight’s show will be headlined by NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Dolph Ziggler and Tommaso Ciampa in a Triple Threat. Imperium will defend the NXT Tag Team Titles against The Creed Brothers, who won the 2022 Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, and the LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller feud will continue with a Falls Count Anywhere match.

It’s also believed that the 2022 Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic will continue on tonight’s show.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s NXT Roadblock episode and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current line-up, along with a promo for the show:

Triple Threat for the NXT Title

Dolph Ziggler vs. Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bron Breakker (c)

NXT Tag Team Titles Match

The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium (c)

Falls Count Anywhere Match

LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals (Unconfirmed)

Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals (Unconfirmed)

Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez