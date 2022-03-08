LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE NXT ROADBLOCK EPISODE

– The WWE NXT Roadblock special opens up on the USA Network with a video package. We’re live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida as Vic Joseph welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-finals: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai vs. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade

We go right to the ring for the first semi-finals match in the 2022 NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. Raquel Gonzalez and Cora Jade are out first. Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai are already waiting. We see Toxic Attraction watching from the Toxic Lounge – NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne. They have shirtless waiters serving them champagne tonight.

Choo starts off with Jade and takes her down. They tangle and Choo apparently goes to sleep in the middle of the ring. Jade quietly walks over to make the tag and in comes Gonzalez, who goes to work on Choo. Gonzalez spins Choo around on her shoulders over and over in the middle of the ring, then slams her for a 2 count. Jade comes back in and works Choo over for another close 2 count.

Choo rams Jade into the corner and in comes Kai. They double team Jade. Choo drops Jade with a kick and Kai follows up with a running boot to the face that barely connects. Jade kicks out at 2. We see Dolin and Jayne have left the Toxic Lounge for some reason. Kai with more offense on Jade for another 2 count, and another.

Kai and Choo with quick tags and more offense on Jade, keeping her in their corner. Fans rally but Jade continues to get double teamed. Choo with a 2 count in the middle of the ring. Jade and Choo block suplex attempts from each other. Choo rams Jade into the corner and takes her down into a submission as Gonzalez rallies fans from the apron. Jade fights up and out. They trade more suplex attempts and roll-ups now, rolling around the ring as the referee tries to stay on them. Choo sends Jade out and hits a baseball slide. Choo follows but Jade rams her into the edge of the apron. Kai is talking to herself when Gonzalez approaches and they have words.

Dolin and Jayne suddenly appear at ringside, taking out Gonzalez with a club to the knee. Gonzalez goes down clutching her knee in pain, yelling out as Kai holds her head and screams “No!” over and over. The referee was distracted and didn’t see the sneak attack by the champs. We go to commercial.

Back from the break and Kai has Jade grounded in the ring. We see what happened before the break when the champs took Gonzalez down at ringside. We also see how trainers checked on Gonzalez during the break but she insisted she wanted to work, and she was cleared to continue. Jade and Kai go at it back in the ring now. Jade with a dropkick. Choo tags back in but Jade unloads on her. Jade with an enziguri.

Gonzalez is finally back to her feet on the apron. Jade with a running knee to Choo in the corner, then another flying knee while Choo is down. Choo kicks out at 2 as fans do dueling chants. Choo counters and slams Jade with a Rock Bottom. Kai tags back in and they hit a double Facebuster on Jade for another 2 count. Gonzalez is up but limping on the apron. Jade finally tags out. Gonzalez with clotheslines to Choo and Kai, but her knee is giving her trouble. Gonzalez with a big powerslam to Kai for a 2 count. Kai with a Scorpion Kick to stun Gonzalez.

Kai with more offense now as she starts talking to herself. Kai charges for the running kick in the corner but she puts on the brakes when she starts hearing voices. She charges again for the kick but Gonzalez caches it and goes for the Chingona Bomb but her knee goes out. They go on and Choo ends up hitting a moonsault on Gonzalez. Kai follows up with a double stomp for the pin to win advance.

Winners: Wendy Choo and Dakota Kai

– After the match, Kai and Choo celebrate as the music hits and we go to replays. They have made it to the finals and will face the winners of Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. Jade and officials check on Gonzalez as she stares up at the Toxic Lounge.

– Tommaso Ciampa is backstage. He says he will become a three-time NXT Champion tonight and that is a legacy he’s very proud of. He says this one feels different, maybe because of the respect he has for Bron Breakker or how Dolph Ziggler has tried to tear up the brand. Ciampa says this one means more than the title. He goes on about being the champion going into Stand & Deliver. He says Breakker and Ziggler can fight over who’s #2 all they want tonight but never has there been such a gap between #1 and #2, and Ciampa is #1. He goes on and gets fired up, then tosses his chair while exiting the room.

– The announcers hype WrestleMania 38 Weekend. We see Tiffany Stratton walking backstage. The default Sarray is seen watching her from the background.

– The camera cuts out to the parking lot and The Creed Brothers are laid out. Officials come check on them, as do the rest of The Diamond Mine – Malcolm Bivens, Ivy Nile and Roderick Strong. Bivens demands to know who did this. The Creed Brothers are checked on as we go back to commercial.

– Back from the break and The Creed Brothers are in the trainer’s room. Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez come in with a trainer next so Gonzalez can be checked out.

Tiffany Stratton vs. Fallon Henley

We go back to the ring and out comes Tiffany Stratton. Fallon Henley is already in the ring.

The bell hits and they lock up. Henley goes to work on the arm but Stratton turns it around. Henley sends Stratton across the ring and they trade more offense. Henley slides out of a hold and hits a big dropkick. Stratton drops Henley on the ropes and nails a senton against the ropes. Stratton sits on Henley against the ropes now as the referee warns her.

Stratton tosses Henley to the mat for a 2 count. Henley fights up and out of a hold now, then chops Stratton. Henley keeps fighting Stratton off. Henley with a backbreaker and clothesline. Henley with a running elbow in the corner. Stratton blocks a bulldog and catches a crossbody, then puts Henley on her shoulders for a big Samoan Drop. Fans applaud Stratton’s strength.

Stratton is suddenly distracted by fog on the stage. Sarray comes from behind, from under the ring, and kicks Stratton in the back of the head, then disappears at ringside again. Henley takes advantage and nails a sliding knee to the face for the pin to win.

Winner: Fallon Henley

– After the match, Henley stands tall as her music hits and we go to replays. Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs come out to raise Henley on their shoulders for a post-match celebration.

– We go to Andre Chase for another Chase University classroom segment. He blames some of his students for last week’s weak entrance, which threw him off his game for the loss to Von Wagner, but says in this class we turn negatives into positives. Chase says the one student who came through for him last week was Bodhi Hayward. One student points out how Hayward looks beat up from last week. Chase yells at the student, calls him a disrespectful motherfucker and assaults him to end the segment.

– Still to come, Trick Williams and Carmelo Hayes are back in the barber shop. Back to commercial.

– Back from the break and we see Trick Williams and NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes hanging out with others at the barber shop. Trick talks about the various wrestlers who Hayes has retained over. Hayes goes on about how he’s been climbing the ladder of success in NXT, rung by rung. Hayes hypes his Ladder Match title defense at Stand & Deliver. Trick suggests they have 4 challengers, and make them all qualify. Hayes agrees. Hayes says he has a mission at Stand & Deliver and that’s to stand at the top of the ladder with his title, and deliver the performance of a lifetime to prove that he is the greatest NXT North American Champion ever. Hayes says The A Champ never misses, and that’s all it is. They start getting their haircuts to end the segment.

– We go to a new episode of “Lashin’ Out” with Lash Legend. She says tonight’s guest wants to talk about it. She introduces her guest and out comes Nikkita Lyons. Lash brings up Lyons’ mom being a groupie. Lyons says her mom taught her not to be judgmental. They have some words and Lash says Lyons may have everyone fooled but she’s not convinced, and Lyons thinks she’s all that because she trends every time she’s on NXT. Lyons tells Lash to get her finger out of her face. Lash accuses her of having butt implants. Lyons says underneath the fake nails and spray tan, she’s all natural, and Lash is full of shit. They face off and keep yelling at each other as security tries to separate them.

– McKenzie Mitchell is backstage with Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner. They insist they didn’t attack The Creed Brothers and say it’s a shame they didn’t get to defend against them tonight. Imperium says they would never take the honor from the sport by using underhanded tactics. They go on until MSK interrupts. MSK offers to fill in for The Creed Brothers tonight, win their titles back, and then give The Creed Brothers a title shot when they’re ready. MSK and Imperium have words to end the segment.

Last Man Standing Match: LA Knight vs. Grayson Waller

We go back to the ring and out comes LA Knight for this Falls Count Anywhere match. Knight poses for the crowd and they cheer him on as we go back to commercial.

Back from the break and Fallon Henley is with Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs backstage, wondering who attacked The Creed Brothers. Briggs and Jensen see Legado del Fantasma, and wonder if they attacked The Creed Brothers. Santos Escobar has no idea what they’re talking about, and Raul Mendoza says everyone knows when they attack someone, and they attack people from the front, not behind. The two sides keep arguing and Elektra Lopez says they won’t deal with a guy who can’t get laid. Jensen says he’s trying. They laugh at Jensen some more and exit the building. Henley wonders again if they attacked The Creed Brothers but they didn’t. We go back to the ring and out comes Grayson Waller. Knight ambushes him and here we go.

Knight beats Waller down to the ringside area and goes to use a trash can but Waller blocks and turns it around. Knight counters and whips Waller into the steel ring steps. Knight poses on top of the steps as fans chant his name. Knight lays Waller on the apron and elbows him. Knight brings it in the ring and slingshots Waller under the bottom rope throat-first.

Knight stomps away on Waller in the corner now. Knight levels Waller with a big running boot and the referee checks on Waller but he gets back up. They go at it and Waller drops Knight over the top rope to boos. The referee counts but Waller attacks with knees. Waller works Knight over to keep control as fans chant “Waller sucks!” now. Waller with more offense. He levels Knight and tells the referee to count but Knight makes it back to his feet. Knight slides off Waller’s shoulders and goes for the BFT but Waller drops him. Waller talks some trash and slaps Knight around. Knight runs into a big boot in the corner. Waller goes to the top but Knight leaps up with him, then slams him to the mat for a big pop. The referee counts as fans chant for Waller.

Knight breaks the count and drops Waller with a BFT in the middle of the ring. The referee counts again but Waller makes it up at 7. Knight with a big forearm to the chest on the apron, then a clothesline, sending Waller down on the edge of the apron and to the floor. Waller smacks Knight in the face with a trash can. We go to a picture-in-picture commercial break as fans boo Waller.

