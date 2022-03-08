Bron Breakker makes his Raw in-ring debut

During last night’s edition of WWE RAW, NXT Champion Bron Breakker made his first main roster appearance. Breakker teamed up with Tommaso Ciampa against The Dirty Dawgs (Bobby Roode and Dolph Ziggler) and Breakker pinned Ziggler to score the victory for this team.

Breakker is scheduled to defend his title against Ciampa and Ziggler on this week’s edition of NXT 2.0.