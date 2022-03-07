William Regal makes AEW debut at Revolution

Former NXT General Manager William Regal has signed with All Elite Wrestling and yesterday appeared at the Revolution pay-per-view.

Regal made his surprise appearance, to a big pop from the Orlando crowd, following the Moxley vs Danielson match, coming down to calm down both the former WWE Superstars after they entered into another brawl that required several officials to break.

Regal slapped some sense – literally – into both Mox and Danielson and told them to shake hands. With fans chanting “Yes,” the two rivals eventually shook hands as Regal looked on.

Regal was released from WWE in early January during the latest NXT cuts which pretty much gutted Triple H’s team. He had served the company for 22 years prior to that. AEW President Tony Khan announced on social media afterward that Regal was “All Elite.”