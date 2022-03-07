Updates on tonight’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced that the Triple Threat for the RAW Tag Team Titles will open tonight’s RAW broadcast on the USA Network.

The RAW opener will feature Alpha Academy defending the RAW Tag Team Titles against RK-Bro plus the team of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens.

On a related note, PWInsider reports that WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa are both backstage at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse for tonight’s RAW.

It’s likely we will see Ciampa and Breakker on tonight’s RAW show, which would be the red brand debut for Breakker. It’s believed that WWE brought both NXT Superstars to RAW to promote the NXT Roadblock main event for Tuesday night, which will see Breakker defend against Ciampa and Dolph Ziggler.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s RAW from Cleveland and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET. Below is the current announced line-up:

* RAW Tag Team Champions Alpha Academy vs. Randy Orton and Riddle vs. Kevin Owens and Seth Rollins with the titles on the line. This will be the RAW opener

* WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler returns to RAW for a special appearance

* Logan Paul and The Miz host a Cleveland Homecoming Party as they prepare to face The Mysterios at WrestleMania 38

* WWE Hall of Famer Edge explains why he attacked AJ Styles last week