Tony Khan to serve as booker for future Ring of Honor shows

During a very long post-show media scrum, AEW President Tony Khan revealed that the plan for Ring of Honor is to continue doing the shows and he will serve as the booker, just like he does with AEW.

Khan said he has a lot of plans for Ring of Honor, and continuing wrestling operations is one of them. Khan said that he will be bringing several young wrestlers who will do good both in ROH and AEW eventually.

While not specifically mentioning it, Khan hinted that ROH will be something similar to what NXT is to WWE, a sort of developmental place before they’re ready for the bright lights of prime time television.

There was no mention if ROH will continue airing on Sinclair or if they will take on a new look, with Khan mentioning that they’re still in the early stages and would have further announcements down the road.

The Curtis Culwell Center is still listing and selling seats for the ROH Supercard of Honor on Friday, April 1 during WrestleMania weekend.