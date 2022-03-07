ROH version of CM Punk shows up at Revolution for dog collar match

CM Punk rolled back the years last night at the Revolution pay-per-view, coming out in his Ring of Honor attire and his old theme song Miseria Cantare by AFI.

Punk worked for Ring of Honor for over a year and his work in the promotion elevated his status as an independent star, eventually finding his way to WWE. His entrance song was loved by fans but as it is always the case, once in WWE, a new theme song was created for him.

It was a nice touch to go back to his ROH roots, especially given the fact that Tony Khan now owns Ring of Honor and all of their intellectual property. Speaking of which, in the post-show media scrum, Punk said that he’s happy that Tony Khan now owns ROH because Vince McMahon owns enough of his footage that he never gets paid for.

Punk and MJF were part of a bloody 26-minute dog collar match which Punk eventually won after Wardlow refused to help MJF and instead helped Punk with the Dynamite Diamond Ring.